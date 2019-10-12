BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana authorities say a 57-year-old Laurel woman whose body was found in a wooded ravine was strangled to death.
The cause of Lori Bray’s Oct. 1 death was included in charging documents against 22-year-old Diego Thomas Hernandez, who has been charged with deliberate homicide.
The Billings Gazette reported Hernandez appeared Thursday before a justice of the peace, who set bond at $500,000.
Prosecutors said additional charges are possible as investigators receive test results from evidence.
Surveillance video shows Hernandez leaving with Bray in her car after she finished her shift at a casino.
Investigators who met Hernandez said he had scratches and bruises to his face, neck and hand that he explained as the result of a fight with a male friend.