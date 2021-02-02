Man charged for allegedly shooting cousin

A 51-year-old Lewiston man made his first court appearance Monday after being charged in the alleged Saturday night shooting of his cousin in a North Lewiston trailer home.
Douglas L. Tibbitts appeared by video link from the Nez Perce County jail before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on felony charges of aggravated battery with a weapons enhancement for allegedly shooting Aaron T. Brewer, 39, in the chest. Medics first took Brewer to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston before he was transferred to a Spokane hospital for further treatment. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said Brewer is in stable condition, and expected to improve.
Ramalingam appointed public defender Gregory R. Rauch to represent Tibbitts and entered a plea of innocent on his behalf. The judge also imposed a bond of $300,000, set a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing and ordered that Tibbitts have no contact with Brewer. Tibbitts told Ramalingam that Brewer has been staying with him and sleeping on his couch.
The incident in the 4800 block of Spring View Lane allegedly occurred after a night of drinking devolved into some kind of altercation between Tibbitts and Brewer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the residence around 9:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, a man at the end of the driveway of the residence told deputies that Tibbitts had a gun and was still in the home with Brewer.
One of the deputies observed both men in the kitchen area of the home through a window, with Brewer kneeling on the floor and Tibbitts standing by the oven. Brewer was pleading for help, and the deputy ordered Tibbitts to face away from him. Tibbitts complied and raised his hands, and repeated “self defense” several times, according to the affidavit.
Deputies arrested Tibbitts and gave first aid to Brewer by pressing bath towels against the presumed entrance wound on the side of his chest and an exit wound near his shoulder blade. Medics then arrived and took Brewer to the hospital.
The witness who first met deputies in the driveway alleged that when he arrived, Tibbitts had Brewer at gunpoint. The witness told Tibbitts to drop the gun, but Brewer “jumped” Tibbetts, who then allegedly pushed Brewer to the ground, stood over him and shot him, according to the affidavit.
Another witness who lives in a camp trailer on the property told deputies that he had been drinking with Tibbetts and Brewer earlier in the evening, and that they had been in some sort of altercation before the shooting.
In a subsequent interview at the jail, Tibbitts allegedly told investigators that he and Brewer are cousins, and that they argue and fight frequently. But Tibbitts said that on this occasion, Brewer did not physically strike him, although he changed his story several times, according to the affidavit.
If convicted of aggravated battery, Tibbitts faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The weapons enhancement could add 15 more years.
