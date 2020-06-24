A Lewiston man is facing a felony domestic battery charge for pushing a woman down into a table and into a child’s bouncer Monday.
Kolby C. Reynolds, 19, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Reynolds from jail with conditions.
Evans issued a no-contact order forbidding direct and indirect contact between Reynolds and the alleged victim in the case.
Nez Perce County deputies say Reynolds banged on a bedroom door, waking the woman, and then he shoved her, causing her to fall backward into a table and the child’s bouncer at a residence on Old Spiral Highway, court records said.
The woman had a long mark on her back from the fall. Reynolds told deputies that she tripped when he was trying to push the door open, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony domestic battery in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for July 8.