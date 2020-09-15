A Colorado man is charged with two counts of felony burglary after police say they caught him shortly after he allegedly burglarized two vehicles on Bryden Avenue and Thain Road in Lewiston on Saturday.
Dylan R. Klingele, 21, of Lafayette, Colo., was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon where Judge Michelle Evans placed a $20,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police say Klingele broke into a 2014 Dodge Challenger owned by Kyle Jeffreys on the 1100 block of Bryden Avenue and a 2010 Ford F-150 owned by Scott Hasenoehrl on the 400 block of Thain Road. Nothing was stolen from the Dodge Challenger, police said. Police found a $5 bill, flashlight, pack of gum and sunglasses in Klingele’s possession when they caught up to him walking away from the Ford F-150 at 3:22 a.m., court records said.
Klingele said the pickup was his father’s when police approached him. He told police his father’s name, which did not match the owner of the pickup. He then told police, “I’ve been going around looking for gas money to buy gas to leave the area and travel back to Colorado,” court records said.
“Dylan had been entering cars in the area looking for valuables,” according to court records. All the items Klingele had were from the Ford F-150, court records said.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 23 in the case.