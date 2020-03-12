A Moscow man has been charged with four counts of burglary related to an alleged scheme to defraud Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lewiston by stealing or returning in-store merchandise he did not buy.
Jeremy L. Forman, 44, is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $10,000 bond set Wednesday afternoon by Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans and another $10,000 bond set by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie because Forman failed to appear in court on felony drug possession charge from 2019.
The maximum penalty for burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Police allege that, on Dec. 2, Forman entered Sportsman’s Warehouse, picked up merchandise and walked it past the cash registers and up to the customer service counter, where he said he had received the items as a gift and would return to the store with a receipt to return them, court records said.
“I watched the suspect walk to the Giftbar department of the store where he approached and selected two items later identified as Leatherman multitools valued at $139.99 and $119.99 respectively,” Lewiston police Officer Jordan Clare said. “The suspect told the cashier he had received the items as a gift and was going to return to the store with a receipt.”
Police allege Forman then walked out of the store having not paid for the multitools, court records said.
On Sept. 28, police allege Forman walked into the store with a receipt visible in his hand and walked into the clothing department and picked out an Under Armour fleece beanie valued at $24.99, and walked up to the customer service counter to return it for $26.49 in cash, court records said.
Two days later, police allege Forman entered the store with a white plastic bag and picked out a Glacier Arctic River Flip Mitt, valued at $19, and walked it to the customer service counter, where he received a cash refund.
Two days after that, police allege Forman entered the store with a receipt visible in his hand, but nothing else in his hands, and picked out a Glacier Glove grid valued at $39.99 and received a cash refund of $40.27 from customer service, court records said.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for March 25 in the burglary case.
