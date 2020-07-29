A homeless Clarkston man is charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery after an incident where he allegedly choked and beat a woman last week.
Aaron J. Olivas, 37, was arraigned by a deputy clerk in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday. Olivas was given an Aug. 5 court date for his next appearance.
An arrest warrant was issued for Olivas Friday, and he is out on $15,000 bond.
Law enforcement officers say Olivas held a woman down in the back seat of a vehicle with her knees on her chest while he hit her, headbutted her in the nose and choked her.
The woman told a deputy she thought her nose was broken because she heard it crack when Olivas headbutted her. She said she could not breathe, and when she was being choked she was spitting up blood, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.