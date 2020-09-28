KENNEWICK — A 43-year-old man was booked into jail Saturday night on suspicion of murder, but Richland police cannot confirm if he is the suspect in a death investigation.
Michael Gene Cook is being held in the Benton County jail on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. No bail is set until he appears today before a judge.
Police were called about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire outside the Riverfront Hotel off George Washington Way.
A man was found with a serious gunshot wound in the parking lot of the hotel, which used to be the Shilo Inn. He died at the scene.
On Sunday, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said he had not yet completed notification of the victim’s family. He expects to have it done by Monday morning.
Until then, he cannot release the man’s name, but could say that he is 39 and a Tri-Cities resident who moved around a lot.
An autopsy will be done in Snohomish County, tentatively Tuesday, said Leach.
Richland Detective Sgt. Drew Florence told the Tri-City Herald they’re still investigating and tracking things down.
In the meantime, his agency does not have any more specific information to release, he said.
Florence also could not say if Cook is connected to this case. Cook was booked in just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A witness Saturday told the Herald that a man and a woman were seen in handcuffs in a nearby parking lot.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to reach Richland police through non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.