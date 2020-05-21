Lewiston police arrested a man on charges of burglary, grand theft and possession of heroin during a traffic stop on the 1200 block of Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Taylor A. Forsman, 28, unknown address, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that in April, Forsman entered the home of Jean Jorgenson on the 1700 block of Birch Avenue, and entered the bedroom of Keith Forsman, Taylor’s uncle, and stole a Kimber Desert Warrior .45-caliber pistol with an engraving on it specific to Keith Forsman’s military unit, court records said. The pistol was used by Keith Forsman during military deployment.
Lewiston police located Taylor Forsman when they pulled over a car driven by Shaylynn C. Preusser at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Forsman was a passenger in the car. Police had to physically remove Forsman, who stayed in his seat when he was told he was under arrest, court records said.
While Forsman was being led away from the vehicle to the police vehicle, police say car camera footage shows Forsman force a package of black tar heroin from inside his shorts onto the ground, court records said.
The heroin in the package weighed 2.4 grams. Police also found 102.2 grams or about 3.6 ounces of marijuana, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for grand theft is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, and the minimum penalty is a one-year prison sentence. The maximum penalty for possession of heroin in Idaho is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert released Forsman from jail with conditions.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27 and 29.