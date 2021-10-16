RIGGINS — The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck that collided with a semitruck late Thursday north of Riggins was arrested after the crash and charged with several felonies.
Joshua Dickson was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence, possession of stolen property, aggravated domestic battery, driving without privileges, providing false information, violation of a no-contact order, resisting and obstructing arrest, and a Washington state felony warrant.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:11 p.m. Thursday an Idaho County deputy came upon a semitruck in the middle of U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 214 with its hazard lights on. The officer requested ambulance assistance when he discovered this was an crash involving the semitruck and a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The Riggins ambulance and extrication unit responded to the scene. The female passenger of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to a hospital for unnamed injuries she received in the crash.
The driver of the semitruck was not injured.
As officers continued to investigate, they discovered that the pickup truck was stolen out of Spokane and the male driver had a felony warrant from Washington. Dickson was taken into custody at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.