A 30-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony, during a bust by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force on Wednesday morning in Clarkston.
Levi A. Fogleman was booked in the Asotin County Jail after the search warrant was executed on the 1100 block of Fair Street, according to a news release from Brett Myers, Whitman County sheriff and commander of the task force.
Detectives located and seized approximately 103 grams of methamphetamine, 7.51 grams of heroin, 15 hydrocodone pills, multiple digital scales with heroin and methamphetamine residue, spoons with heroin residue, glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, plastic baggies with heroin residue, a hypodermic needle and $439 cash, according to the release.
Detectives also located a marijuana growing operation that was out of compliance by many pounds, and the license to grow marijuana had expired, the release said.
Officers from the Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Police Department took part in the raid.