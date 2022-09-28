A 50-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for a felony DUI that started a vehicle and brush fire Monday.
Aaron M. Moses was also charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting or obstructing officers, all misdemeanors, along with the felony DUI. The potential penalties include a minimum of 30 days jail, with the first 48 hours being consecutive, a maximum of 10 years and/or $5,000 fine.
Moses also has a sentencing enhancement that could bring the maximum penalty to life in prison. This is his third felony DUI arrest and seventh DUI arrest, according to court documents. According to the probable cause affidavit, Moses’ driving status had been suspended since January of 2021 and he was currently on parole for felony DUI.
Moses appeared before Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch on Tuesday via Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and had his bond set at $50,000.
According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders were dispatched to a report of a fire at about 4:20 p.m. Monday on Idaho Highway 128 and Down River Road in Lewiston. When the officer arrived, a silver Ford truck was located that was fully engulfed in flames after it crashed.
A witness allegedly said that the driver, later identified as Moses, was pulled out of the driver’s seat and then ran away from the crash, crossing the train tracks toward the river. Another witness also allegedly saw an individual matching Moses’ description run toward the river, according to the probable cause.
Officers searched the area and found Moses sitting on the bank of the river. He didn’t answer the questions from law enforcement, but allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol and his eyes were watery and bloodshot. Moses had a deep laceration on his leg and was taken back to the scene of the crash where he was identified and checked by medics. Moses was then taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to the probable cause.
Law enforcement received a signed search warrant from Judge Karin Seubert for a blood sample that was taken at St. Joe’s. After Moses was cleared by medical staff at the hospital, he was placed under arrest and taken to Nez Perce County Jail, according to the probable cause.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire and brush fire. The incident took about an hour to resolve and the truck was a total loss, according to a news release from the fire department.