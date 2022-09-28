A 50-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for a felony DUI that started a vehicle and brush fire Monday.

Aaron M. Moses was also charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting or obstructing officers, all misdemeanors, along with the felony DUI. The potential penalties include a minimum of 30 days jail, with the first 48 hours being consecutive, a maximum of 10 years and/or $5,000 fine.

Tags

Recommended for you