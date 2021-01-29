A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon based on expired tags led to the seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Dayton, Wash., man on multiple drug charges, according to court documents.
Trevor J. Kelly, 33, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 in a white Lincoln Town Car just east of Arrow Bridge when Idaho State Police Trooper Braeden Hammon initiated the stop, according to court documents.
Hammon’s drug dog, Boston, alerted to the scent of drugs around the vehicle, and a subsequent search allegedly discovered a .38 special handgun and a gallon-size plastic bag containing methamphetamine.
After placing Kelly under arrest, Hammon searched his person and found a yellow string attached to his belt that led into his underwear. Upon pulling on the string, Hammon and an assisting trooper found it was connected to a green Crown Royal bag that allegedly contained a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie of what appeared to be heroin and another baggie of what appeared to be oxycodone or fentanyl pills, according to court documents.
Further search of the vehicle allegedly found a 12-gauge shotgun in the trunk that had the serial number removed. Hammon booked Kelly into the Nez Perce County Jail on one count of trafficking more than 1 pound of methamphetamine, two counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance for the pills and heroin, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kelly made his initial appearance Thursday before Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert, who set bond at $30,000 and scheduled a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing. Troopers also arrested Kelly’s passenger, 35-year-old Dillon B. McGarvey, of Lewiston, on a misdemeanor charge of frequenting a place where a controlled substance is used.