PUYALLUP, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex here Thursday morning.
Local news media said deputies responded to reports of an assault just after 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Aspen Creek Apartments, the sheriff’s office said.
Several witnesses reported seeing a man hitting a woman in the head with a large rock.
Deputies arrived on scene and attempted CPR on the victim, but the sheriff’s office said she died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested nearby without incident.
Deputies have identified the victim as the mother of the suspect.