The FBI said Friday evening that a man is in Nez Perce Tribal custody in connection with the investigation into a possible murder at a residence near Kamiah.
FBI agents, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies responded Oct. 31 to a residence near Kamiah, where a woman was found dead.
A person of interest was identified in the investigation Tuesday. FBI Salt Lake City Field Office spokeswoman Sandra Barker issued the brief statement about a man in tribal custody.
The FBI and Nez Perce Tribal Police have not said if the case is a homicide, they have not identified the victim and they did not identify the man in custody Friday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene Resident Agency at (208) 664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.