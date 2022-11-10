SPOKANE — A suspect in a 40-year-old cold case killing has been arrested in Los Angeles, Spokane police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police officers from the Spokane Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford on May 25, 1982. Pruitt remains in custody in California awaiting extradition, which could take several months, police said.

Tags

Recommended for you