COLFAX — An Airway Heights, Wash., man was arrested in Colfax on Monday evening and eventually charged with drug offenses, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Baker, 27, is facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license, according to the news release.
Whitman County deputies stopped Baker for an alleged traffic violation, and then spotted illegal narcotics and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the news release.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found approximately 150 fentanyl tablets, 48 grams of heroin and 53 grams of methamphetamine, according to the news release. Also found was a loaded handgun, $825 in cash and other items of paraphernalia associated with trafficking narcotics.
Baker was booked into the Whitman County Jail and was scheduled to make his first appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.