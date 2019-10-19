BOISE — A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspected murder and other charges in the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found in Ann Morrison Park on Thursday morning.
Andrew Ray Garcia was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday and remains in custody at the Ada County Jail on charges of suspected second-degree murder, grand theft and aggravated assault.
The man found dead in Ann Morrison Park on Thursday has been identified as 43-year-old Roque Leon Arellano, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
“Officers found evidence linking Garcia to the murder and he was arrested on that charge and booked into the Ada County Jail early Friday morning,” according to a Boise Police Department news release. “He was also found to be in possession of stolen financial transaction cards, which led to one charge of felony grand theft.”
Police said Arellano’s body was found in the southwest corner of the park at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The exact cause of Arellano’s death is under investigation.
On Wednesday, there was another incident at Ann Morrison Park in which a shot was fired, but no one was injured and no one was arrested.
According to BPD, Garcia was involved in that as well. “Officers learned that Garcia and another man got into a physical altercation” in the park Wednesday. Garcia had a BB gun that looked like a real gun, police said, and the other man had a knife.
“There was no evidence to indicate that either of the men used the weapons to harm one another during the altercation,” police said in the release.
They did not have enough evidence to arrest Garcia after that altercation, police said.
“Evidence shows Garcia left the park on Wednesday but returned several hours later,” according to a news release. “Officers have confirmed the other man did not return to the park and he was safe Thursday morning.”
This is not Garcia’s first interaction with law enforcement. In 2014, he was convicted in Ada County of assault or battery on “certain personnel,” and was released from prison in 2016, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. He was in and out of custody after two parole violations, but then completed his sentence and was last released in September 2018.
Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison, aggravated assault is punishable by up to five years in prison and grand theft is punishable by as much as 14 years in prison.