A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Door Dash delivery person near the Sunset Motel in Clarkston and attempting to get inside his car.
The case has been referred to the Clarkston Municipal Court for possible misdemeanor charges. His name has been withheld pending any formal charges.
According to Clarkston police, the man tried to enter the passenger door of the delivery person’s running Dodge Nitro on the 1200 block of Bridge Street on Saturday night. When the door didn’t open, he reportedly walked around the vehicle and struck the driver, who was able to knock him to the ground and pin him with his knee.
The driver told police he felt badly for the man, who appeared to be intoxicated. He offered to give him a ride and transported him to the area of Chestnut and 10th streets, according to police.
In addition to the incident near the motel, the man allegedly tried to enter a Toyota Camry in the area.
When a Clarkston police officer contacted him, the man refused to talk and began running east on Sycamore Street before eventually turning around. He reportedly told officers he was having a “tough night” and only wanted to sleep in the Camry.