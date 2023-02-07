Man arrested for aggravated DUI after allegedly running over woman

A 36-year-old Lewiston man was charged with aggravated DUI after allegedly running over a woman while leaving a party.

Jonathan Evans made his initial appearance on the felony charge Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam. If convicted, Evans faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison or 30 days in local jail or a fine of as much as $5,000, as well as a one to five year suspension of his driver’s license and possible restitution to the alleged victim.