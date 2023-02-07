Man arrested for aggravated DUI after allegedly running over woman

A 36-year-old Lewiston man was charged with aggravated DUI after allegedly running over a woman while leaving a party.
Jonathan Evans made his initial appearance on the felony charge Monday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam. If convicted, Evans faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison or 30 days in local jail or a fine of as much as $5,000, as well as a one to five year suspension of his driver’s license and possible restitution to the alleged victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit included in the court file, police were dispatched at 10:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident, which was later determined to have taken place at the parking lot adjacent to Whitman Elementary School.
The 41-year-old woman was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. She reportedly had a ruptured spleen, broken rib and back fractures, according to the affidavit. A nursing supervisor from St. Joe’s said the victim was not reported as a patient Monday.
Officers spoke with the victim, who said she tried to prevent Evans from driving away from a party in his pickup truck because of his alleged high level of intoxication. She was standing in the driver’s side door when Evans and the victim allegedly had a physical altercation and she landed on the ground underneath the truck. Then she allegedly was run over, according to the affidavit and a news release.
According to the affidavit, Evans was asked to perform a series of sobriety tests and allegedly stated he had been drinking. During the tests the officer noticed multiple signs of impairment and Evans was taken into custody. Later, Evans allegedly submitted to two Breathalyzer tests that had a reported result of 0.165 and 0.174. Evans was taken to the Nez Perce County Jail where he was charged with aggravated DUI because of the victim’s injuries.
During his court appearance, Judge Ramalingam set bail at $150,000. Ramalingam said concern about public safety is “what weighs heavily against you” in his reason for the bond amount. If Evans is released on bail he will have pretrial conditions prohibiting him from consuming alcohol and will wear an alcohol monitor.