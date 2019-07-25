Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday wanted for allegedly striking another man in the face, causing severe injuries.
Kaleb J. Walburn, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated battery. Walburn had bond set at $25,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Aug. 7.
Court records allege Walburn hit 37-year-old Kyle Groseclose with a wooden coat rack with enough force to break the coat rack in half. Groseclose sustained large cuts above his right eye and to his temple. He was later taken by helicopter to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was treated for head and facial fractures and a “small brain bleed,” according to court records.
Walburn fled the area prior to police arrival Saturday. Groseclose did not identify his attacker. Police canvassed the area of 15th and Idaho streets, where Groseclose was found bleeding in the street, and learned Walburn was seen running from the area. Nez Perce County deputies located Walburn in Culdesac and arrested him about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Aggravated battery is punishable by as many as 15 years in prison.