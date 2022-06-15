Jeffrey D. Thornton, of Lewiston, was charged with felony battery on a peace officer, sheriff or police, along with two misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting or obstructing an officer during an incident at a monster truck rally in Lewiston.
The 36-year-old was arraigned by Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Monday. Thornton was released on his own recognizance without bail and denied the use of a public defender, choosing to hire a private attorney. Thornton could face a penalty of five years in prison or $50,000 in fines.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputy Austin Anderson was present at the Monster Truck Insanity Tour event at around 10 p.m. Saturday at the EC Enterprise Complex at 2909 W. Albright Grade, in Lewiston. Thornton, who wasn’t a participant in the event, entered the arena on a dirt bike. He wasn’t allowed to be in the arena as the monster truck event was ongoing and a vehicle was preparing to enter the arena.
Anderson was asked by event officials to remove Thornton, who was riding his dirt bike in the arena. Anderson attempted radio contact with other units twice during the incident but his radio didn’t transmit. Anderson approached Thornton, whose bike was stuck in the mud and he was attempting to kick start the bike. He advised Thornton twice to get off the bike and leave the arena, but Thornton ignored Anderson and continued to try and start the bike, according to affidavit.
When his requests were ignored, Anderson grabbed Thornton’s arm and gave him a direct order to get off the bike or be placed in custody for obstruction. Thornton shoved Anderson in the chest and attempted to get on the dirt bike. Later, Anderson got Thornton off the bike, but was shoved again, according to the document.
Eventually, Anderson was able to hold Thornton, who was still uncooperative. Anderson advised Thornton to stop or he would be charged with battery.
According to the affidavit, as Anderson attempted to take Thornton to the ground, the deep, slick mud caused Anderson to slip to the ground, along with Thornton. When Anderson went down, Thornton threw his elbow into Anderson’s face. On the ground, Thornton was still being aggressive and climbed on top of Anderson until Anderson got Thornton to fall forward. The two separated and Anderson prepared to use his stun gun. However, before Anderson used his stun gun, someone in the crowd entered the arena and restrained Thornton, falling to the ground. Anderson was then able to place Thornton in handcuffs with assistance of other spectators.