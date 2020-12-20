Man arrested after police respond to incident at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Law enforcement agencies responded to an incident at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Friday evening that resulted in the arrest of a man involved in an investigation out of Clearwater County.
Lewiston Police Department Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg said the Lewiston Police Department, the Asotin County Sheriff’s Department, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Clarkston Police Department assisted with the call.
Bloomsburg was not able to provide additional information because the case is being overseen by the Orofino Police Department.
Law enforcement officials in Orofino could not be reached on Saturday.