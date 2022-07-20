A man was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace and resisting or obstructing officers on July 11, after he was allegedly intoxicated and running around a campground holding a pelican, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

The man was arrested on July 11 at the Warm Slough campground in Rexburg, after a witness called the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to report that three intoxicated males “had caught a pelican and were carrying it around the campground,” according to police reports.

Tags

Recommended for you