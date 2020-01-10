Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewiston police officers chased a convicted sex offender on foot Wednesday afternoon from the 300 block of 19th Street to the levee trails north of Valley Car Sales before he was arrested for failure to register his new address on the sex offender registry.
Warren E. Sherrill, 45, of Lewiston, faces as much as 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for the charge of failing to register a change of address as a sex offender, court documents said.
Sherrill pleaded innocent to the charge at his video arraignment Thursday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate court.
Nez Perce County deputies received a tip that Sherrill was at Goodwill Workforce and Family Services on the 300 block of 19th Street in Lewiston and discovered his car had allegedly stolen license plates, but Sherrill was not in his car. Sherrill then exited Goodwill, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Svancara said in his statement of probable cause.
“Sherrill looked at me and started to run,” Svancara said. “I called Sherrill by name and advised him that he was under arrest. Sherrill continued running.”
More deputies and officers from Lewiston Police Department arrived and Sherrill was apprehended on the levee trails near Valley Car Sales at 2:45 p.m.
Sherrill was registered at his former address at the Hillary Motel on the 2000 block of North and South Highway in North Lewiston, but the manager of the motel informed Svancara that Sherrill had moved out about a month ago, court documents said.
Sherrill is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Nez Perce County Jail.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a preliminary hearing for Sherrill on Jan. 22.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.