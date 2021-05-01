ROSALIA — Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 65-year-old Rosalia man Thursday after he said he started a fire that destroyed three abandoned mobile homes on Summit Street in Rosalia.
Tracy Porter was arrested for first-degree reckless burning and booked into Whitman County Jail.
According to a statement from Undersheriff Chris Chapman, Whitman County Fire District 7 first responded after being advised that a mobile home was burning at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Whitman County Fire districts 10, 2, 3 and 11 arrived on the scene after fire personnel observed a grass field was burning as well.
Porter told investigators his family owned the abandoned trailer park and admitted to lighting five fires on the property to burn the overgrown grass in and around the trailer park.
He told investigators the wind picked up and the fires got away from him. Deputies determined he did not have authority to burn grass.