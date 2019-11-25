One man was arrested following a knife fight at a Lewiston bar Sunday night.
Chris Reese, a Lewiston Police K9 Officer, said witnesses and evidence indicated a fight broke out about 9:50 p.m. between two men at Canters Inn and one of them allegedly produced a knife.
Both men were cut during the fight, including a cut to the neck suffered by the victim.
Both men were treated by medics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and neither required further medical care.
Lewiston Police Sgt. Zach Ward said 37-year-old Jason Bonaparte of Lewiston was arrested for aggravated battery and additional charges maybe pending following further investigation.