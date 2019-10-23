A 23-year-old Lewiston resident was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on two felony charges after he allegedly broke into a gas station, stole lottery tickets and then led police on a foot pursuit.
Brian R. Henderson was arrested on one count of burglary and one count of malicious entry to property, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a burglary at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday night at Neighborhood Market on the 1500 block of Main Street in Lewiston.
Henderson allegedly broke out the glass on the front door with a metal object or bar to gain entry to the business.
After a foot pursuit, police located and arrested Henderson. The lottery tickets were reportedly located in his parked vehicle, according to the police department.
The damage to the store is estimated at $1,500.