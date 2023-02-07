SPOKANE — A man was arrested Saturday at the Trent Resource and Assistance Shelter after he allegedly cut another man’s face when the victim asked him to stop making discriminatory remarks, according to court documents.

Michael J. Kegley, 49, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault at the homeless shelter, 4320 E. Trent Ave. According to court documents, a man three beds away overheard Kegley making remarks about Jews and Black people.

