BOYER PARK — The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bennie Lee Davis, of Colfax, after he allegedly threatened to shoot campers at Boyer Park on the Snake River.
Deputies responded to the KOA camp after receiving a call at 11:35 p.m. Thursday.
Three people told deputies that Davis was upset about the placement of their tents on the grass. Davis allegedly threatened to kill the campers and made a comment about obtaining a gun, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Davis was located inside of a trailer on the Boyer Camp property. He refused to exit the trailer after repeated requests from the deputies. A search warrant to enter the trailer was obtained and Davis was arrested without incident.
Davis was booked into jail on three counts of harassment, threats to kill.