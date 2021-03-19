Man arrested after allegedly crashing into Clarkston home

A 24-year-old Lewiston man was arrested on a DUI charge after allegedly crashing into a house in Clarkston on St. Patrick’s Day.
According to police reports, Trevor J. Hiebert was driving a red Jeep that struck a residence around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 614 Fourth St. He appeared “extremely intoxicated” and was allegedly three times over the legal limit during sobriety tests conducted at the scene.
No injuries were reported, but the vehicle hit a corner of the house near the bedroom of an 8-year-old boy. Luckily, the boy had fallen asleep on the couch and was not in the room when the Jeep slammed into the house, police said.
Hiebert allegedly attempted to leave the scene, and his Jeep became high-centered on a stump near a fence. The license plate of the SUV was embedded in the exterior wall of the residence, police said, and the vehicle had to be towed.
According to Clarkston police, Hiebert was charged with a DUI and an attempted hit-and-run. He has been released from the Asotin County Jail and will appear in Asotin County District Court on the charges. No arraignment date has been set.