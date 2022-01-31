Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies took one man to jail after he allegedly broke into a home in Peck, pointed a gun at a resident and fired shots into a door.
According to a news release issued Sunday by the sheriff’s office, Shawn C. Kleemeyer was taken into custody and booked into jail on the charges of burglary and aggravated assault. Kleemeyer allegedly entered a home at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday, shoved the owner to the ground, pointed a gun at him and said “I’m in charge” before shooting the front door. He then fled and continued shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.