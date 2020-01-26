MANSON, Wash. — A firefighter rescued a dog from a frigid lake Friday after the dog and its owner fell through the ice.
The man and dog broke through ice on Roses Lake near Manson about 9:30 a.m., the Manson Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. The man swam to the shore on his own, but the dog was still in the water when firefighters arrived.
A rescue swimmer with the fire department entered the water and rescued the dog. The man and dog were treated at the scene for mild hypothermia, the release said.