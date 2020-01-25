ASOTIN — After about four hours of deliberation, an Asotin County jury acquitted a Clarkston man on rape and assault charges, but found him guilty of unlawful imprisonment and burglary Friday.
Todd M. Stanger, 29, will be sentenced next month by Judge George Fearing, who presided over the three-day trial in Asotin County Superior Court.
Stanger was represented by public defender Jane Richards.
“Todd and I want to thank the jury,” Richards said after the verdict was returned late Friday night. “I appreciate the work they put into this. It was three long days of testimony, and I really feel like they listened to the evidence. The jury did a good job.”
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie handled the case on behalf of the state. He had this to say: “We’re obviously disappointed with this outcome, but we appreciate the jury and the effort they put in.”
Stanger had been accused of kicking in the back door of a residence on the 1500 block of Scenic Way on Sept. 18, 2018, and forcing his way into a woman’s bedroom. He was accused of sexually assaulting her, but the jury acquitted him on those charges.