Lewiston City Manager Alan C. Nygaard was issued a misdemeanor battery citizen citation for an alleged incident at a July city council meeting about a face mask advisory.
The citation requires Nygaard to make a plea by Sept. 23 in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office will not handle the case until Nygaard pleads innocent and the case is set for a pretrial conference. No hearing had been set in the case, as of Friday.
Nygaard, who is on vacation this week, emailed the Tribune a statement Friday.
“This incident occurred at a City Council meeting in which an Advisory Order regarding masks (was passed). Mr. Wilson Boots was standing in the doorway along with a woman. I asked Mr. Boots to move so I could get through the doorway. He would not move so I tried to squeeze by between the woman and Mr. Boots. I brushed against Mr. Boots as I went through the doorway. This is the incident Mr. Boots is calling battery,” Nygaard’s statement said.
Boots signed the citation Sept. 1, and it was witnessed by Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrick Santos. The citation was served to Nygaard on Wednesday.
Boots did not respond to a Tribune request for an interview.
Citizen citations are allowed under an Idaho court rule that states “the uniform citation may be signed by any person in whose presence an alleged offense occurred and be witnessed by a peace officer whose name shall be endorsed on the citation.”
Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd could not comment on the specific incident because he is a witness. Hurd said people outside the city council meeting room on July 27 were being noisy because they were upset they could not go inside.
The city planned to limit access to five or six people at a time for the meeting, to accomplish social distancing, which was not maintained at the previous meeting that month.
Nygaard got up to shut the door because the council could not hear, Hurd said. Hurd then told everyone they could still go into the meeting room, just not all at once, and the group settled down and the mood of the meeting changed.
Battery is defined in Idaho Code as “any willful and unlawful use of force or violence upon the person of another; or actual, intentional and unlawful touching or striking of another person against the will of the other; or unlawfully and intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual.”
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor battery in Idaho is up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.
