ASOTIN — A 42-year-old man accused of torching a Clarkston police car is facing a second-degree arson charge that was filed in Asotin County Superior Court this week.
Joshua O. Klein was arrested Sunday after allegedly placing a Mountain Dew bottle containing gasoline and an orange cloth on a patrol car parked near the Clarkston Police Department and lighting it on fire. The car was significantly damaged by the Molotov cocktail-type of device, before officers extinguished the fire.
Klein is now in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned Monday before Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. Public defender Kendra Lotstein has been appointed to represent him, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Klein was arrested on outstanding warrants near the Asotin County Jail, after he was spotted on video cameras carrying a green plastic bottle in his hand. Klein reportedly told police he was just walking back from St. Vincent DePaul after dropping off some clothes that were too big for him.
Police checked the bin outside the thrift store, and the only item found was a Christmas stand in a box, according to court documents. A woman who said Klein was with her all night said she thought he had been drinking Dr. Pepper rather than Mountain Dew.
Klein reportedly became angry during a police interview, saying he shouldn’t be charged with arson based on what he was wearing on the night of the car fire. A lot of people have similar clothes, Klein said, and it wasn’t him on the video footage.
In addition to Clarkston police, two Asotin County deputies reviewed the surveillance video and confirmed it was Klein who set the patrol car on fire, according to the affidavit. The suspect also had a tattoo on his right lower leg, which matches Klein’s ink.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.