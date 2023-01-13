BOISE — Matthew Lehigh, the Boise man arrested last year for allegedly driving his car at two women and targeting LGBTQ victims, has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge.

A federal grand jury in Boise returned the indictment Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho said in a news release Thursday evening. If convicted, Lehigh could face up to 10 years in prison.

