CALDWELL — A 24-year-old man is accused of shattering two glass doors at the Canyon County Courthouse with a shotgun on Jan. 30, according to Caldwell police.
Josue Beltran of Caldwell was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Friday by Boise officers, police said. Beltran, who was taken into custody without incident, is being held in the Ada County Jail.
That same day, the 24-year-old was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and malicious injury to property — both of which are felony offenses.
Police said surveillance footage showed Beltran driving to the front of the courthouse about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 30. He then fired a shotgun from his vehicle at the front doors. At the time of the incident, multiple Canyon County deputies were inside the building, but no one was injured.
After his arrest, police said officers executed a search warrant at Beltran’s Caldwell home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, which is believed to be the firearm used in the alleged shooting.