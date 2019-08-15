SPOKANE — A felon accused of causing a crash with a police officer and then shooting at him Tuesday told police he thought he was being robbed.
Court documents did not state if the officer in an unmarked police car activated his lights and sirens. But a witness in the suspect’s car told police that Jordan G. Brown, 28, yelled “It’s the cops” before the crash and shooting.
Brown appeared in Spokane County Superior Court on Wednesday. Court Commissioner John Stine assigned Brown a $750,000 bond for charges including first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Early Tuesday morning, Cpl. Shane Oien was searching for Brown in the South Hill neighborhood after receiving reports that Brown was in the area. Brown was wanted for escaping from community custody, sprouting from a felony second-degree theft.
Oien, driving his unmarked maroon Ford Taurus, found Brown’s Suburban in an alley near 1823 W. Seventh Ave., but it sped away while Oien approached it, according to court documents.
The Suburban accelerated while Oien pursued it, and the driver, later identified as Brown, slammed on the brakes, causing Oien to hit the back of the Suburban. Brown then allegedly sped off, traveling south on Maple Street while Oien continued to pursue him.
According to court documents, Brown then pulled a U-turn and fired four gunshots at Oien, who ducked and was not hit.
One bullet struck the steering wheel.
Court documents did not state that Oien’s lights or sirens were activated at any point.
Oien continued driving until his car broke down. The Suburban escaped the area.
Police searched for Brown and found him at about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested and taken to Spokane County Jail.
Brown told police that he believed he was being robbed after he was rear-ended by Oien, court documents state. He “claimed to have fired in self-defense…”
However, a passenger in the Suburban driven by Brown told police that Brown has said “(expletive)! It’s the cops!” before the collision.
Brown initially told police he threw the gun out of his window before he was arrested. Later he said that the gun was still in his Suburban, which has been impounded.
After arresting Brown, police found a white crystal substance that appeared to be meth and a black tar-like substance believed to be heroin, according to court documents.
Brown’s arraignment is set for Aug. 27.