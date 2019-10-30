LONGVIEW, Wash. — Authorities say charges have been filed against a man accused of killing a neighbor’s dogs in Longview.
Local news media reported the dogs, 3-year-old Link and 2-year-old Marley, were shot to death and then dumped in the Columbia River.
Their owners believe they were shot in retaliation after one of them killed a cat.
The Cowlitz County District Attorney’s Office charged Gregory Swanson with two counts of “taking, concealing, injuring, or killing a pet animal.”
The dogs’ owner, Luke Moore, said one of them killed Swanson’s cat several months ago.
Swanson will make his first court appearance next month.