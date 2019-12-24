A Pullman man faces a possibility of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine for retaining a life insurance settlement check after it was cashed by Moneytree on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston earlier this month.
George E. Calderon, 35, is in Nez Perce County Jail on a felony grand theft charge for allegedly depriving Moneytree of a $14,367.02 check that he cashed there on Dec. 4. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set bond at $10,000.
The teller allegedly gave the check back to Calderon so he could endorse it while she went to the vault to retrieve the cash, court documents said. The teller gave Calderon the money, but Calderon did not return the endorsed check to the teller, court documents said.
The teller reportedly realized she did not have the check five minutes after Calderon left. She called Calderon, who allegedly told her he did not have the check on him, court documents said.
Idaho State Police arrested Calderon on Dec. 7, and he was in possession of the check and about $7,000 in cash. Further investigation matched the check with the missing check from Moneytree, according to court documents.
“Because Calderon retained the check in his possession, hid it away from (the teller’s) sight, hid it on his person, left the store, and told (the teller) he did not have it when she tried to get him to bring it back, it was apparent to (investigator) he had an intent to permanently deprive the Moneytree of the check and the $14,367.02,” court documents said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.