GRANGEVILLE — An emergency room doctor testified Thursday the injuries he saw on a 15-month-old girl when she was brought to the hospital Nov. 30 were more consistent with child abuse than with the explanation he’d been given that she’d fallen in the bathtub.
Kelby Wilson said during a preliminary hearing for Forrest J. Pilant that the child was unresponsive when she was brought to the Syringa General Hospital emergency room that day. She was breathing on her own, but was “limp and floppy” and had bruises on both jaws, her collarbone, an elbow, her buttocks and her chest. She also had bleeding in her brain and had to be taken by Life Flight helicopter to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for surgery.
Pilant, 19, is charged with felony injury to a child and aggravated battery in connection with the Nov. 30 incident. Magistrate Victoria Olds found there was enough evidence during Thursday’s hearing at the Idaho County Courthouse to bind Pilant over to district court and set arraignment for 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6.
Wilson said the most likely cause of bleeding in the brain was significant head trauma caused by blunt force or shaking. Wilson said it was not likely those injuries could have been caused by the child tipping over in the bathtub.
Chad Beeson, of Grangeville, who lived next door to Pilant, said he heard someone calling his name on Nov. 30 and when he went to check, he saw Pilant holding out the child and saying “there’s something wrong with my baby.”
Beeson said the way Pilant was holding the child — who was naked in the cold air — out in front of his body was unusual, and when Beeson said he would call 911, Pilant allegedly told him not to do it.
Beeson called anyway.
“Her eyes were closed and her head was just floppy,” Beeson said. “She was breathing very lightly ... but there was no life in her head.”
Beeson said he also noticed bruising on the child’s cheek and chest. He said he asked Pilant what had happened and “he said he didn’t know what happened to her.”
Beeson instructed Pilant to wrap the child in a blanket, then he got her inside and propped her up on a sofa. When Pilant tried to breathe into the child’s mouth, Beeson told him to stop it because he didn’t know if there was something obstructing her airway.
Sgt. Mike Quintal of the Grangeville Police Department was the first official on the scene. He noticed the child was breathing, but was “lethargic and unresponsive.” Quintal also saw the dark bruising on the child’s face and torso.
Quntal said he questioned Pilant, who told him he had been in charge of the child and another young child that day and had given them baths separately. Pilant told Quintal he had left the girl in the bathtub momentarily, and when he was gone he heard a thunk, then returned to find she had fallen forward in the tub. Quintal said Pilant speculated the child had blacked out.
The sergeant questioned Pilant several times over the next few days and eventually told him the explanation of the child falling in the bathroom “did not seem to make sense” when compared to the injuries that had been documented.
Pilant insisted he was telling the truth but admitted that he had spanked the child in the past and that he might have caused the bruises on her buttocks.
Quintal also said Pilant told him that he had run cold water in the tub and shaken the child when he discovered she had fallen, but “his description was not of an extremely vigorous amount of shaking.”
Pilant is being represented by John Wiltse of the Idaho County public defender’s law firm of McFarland Law Offices. He posted a $25,000 bond and has been released from custody.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.
