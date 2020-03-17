A Lenore man who was in jail on another charge is charged with filing a false affidavit of a theft of a vehicle.
Tyler S. Keener, 31, could face up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted on the charge.
Police allege that Keener signed an affidavit that his 2011 Infiniti M37X was stolen by his girlfriend while he was in Nez Perce County Jail on Saturday, court records said.
Police allege that Keener made the accusation after his mother and girlfriend picked up the car after his arrest. The mother informed Keener that his girlfriend had the car and took it to Spokane, court records said.
Police allege the car was not stolen and Keener knew who had the car and that he released it to his mother and girlfriend and later signed an affidavit that it was stolen, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert released Keener from jail on his own recognizance.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for April 8.