SPOKANE — Spokane police arrested a man accused of burglarizing a residence while the family was home Saturday afternoon in Kendall Yards.
Spokane Police officers responded to reports of a residential burglary at about 3 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of W. College Avenue. A woman called and said a man had kicked in her front door but her husband scared him off and was chasing down the suspect, according to a police news release.
When officers arrived, the husband told them he was in his living room with the couple’s child when he heard a noise at the front door. His wife got up to check the door, assuming the sound was a package being delivered, police said.
That’s when she saw a “metal bar” come through the door jam just before the door came crashing open, hitting the victim. The suspect, later identified as Kalen Hendricks, 36, stood in the doorway mumbling, according to police.
The husband yelled at Hendricks then chased him as far as the Maple Street Bridge before returning home and giving police the suspect’s last known location. Police were able to find Hendricks who matched the husband’s description near the Maple Street Bridge soon after, according to the news release.
Hendricks had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also arrested and charged with first-degree burglary.
According to police Hendricks admitted to the break-in and and police found scissors, a knife, and metal bar in his possession.
