A Lewiston man facing a possibility of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine failed to appear before Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill to receive his sentence for sexual abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult Thursday afternoon.
Gaskill issued an arrest warrant and a $20,000 bond for Josiah A. Bauer-Devault.
“I’m not sure why he’s not here,” said Rick Cuddihy, Bauer-Devault’s attorney, shortly before the warrant was asked for and granted.
Bauer-Devault, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to a lewd and lascivious act or acts on the body or any part of a vulnerable adult, court documents said.
Bauer-Devault was in a “dominant-submissive” relationship with the victim. The victim sustained a traumatic brain injury as a child that resulted in the removal of 25 percent of her brain, court records said. Her mental disability prevents her from protecting herself from exploitation and she “lacks sufficient understanding/capacity” to make decisions about herself, her funds or her property, court records said.
The victim initially reported to Lewiston police that John D. Cooksey, 34, of Lewiston, had tied her to a futon frame Feb. 27 and beat and raped her. Cooksey was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in July for the crime.
Bauer-Devault accompanied the victim to the police department to report the crime. During an interview with police where Bauer-Devault said he witnessed the Feb. 27 rape, he also told detectives that he had consensual sex with the victim once several days prior to the rape. He also told detectives he was aware of the victim’s mental disability.