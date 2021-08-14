A 53-year-old Lewiston faces a felony charge for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl.
George R. Davis, charged with sexual abuse of a minor, is in the Nez Perce County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Davis faces as many as 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted.
He made an initial appearance by video before Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Friday in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court. Ramalingam issued a no-contact order between Davis and the alleged victim.
Nez Perce County Civil Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer requested the $100,000 bond, which Ramalingam granted.
If Davis is able to submit bond, he must report to the pretrial release program within 24 hours of being released. The judge also ordered he have no access to the internet.
The charge of sexual abuse stems from multiple alleged incidents at Davis’ house on Grelle Avenue in Lewiston. The victim told investigators Davis had been trying to videotape her and take pictures of her while she was changing, offering to pay $10 for 15 photos of her bare chest.
Four video cameras were obtained by investigators in a search warrant executed at Davis’ home. According to an affidavit for probable cause, the SD cards attached to the cameras included a video depicting Davis asking the girl to try on swimsuits without her underwear.