KENNEWICK — Bruchi’s CheeseSteaks and Subs at the Columbia Center mall in Kennewick is closing at the request of the Benton Franklin Health District to address a cockroach infestation.
The Benton Franklin Health District sent two inspectors to the mall’s food court Monday after a picture of a roach was posted on social media.
The post from early Sunday morning had been shared more than 1,400 times by noon Monday.
A young mother said she was at the mall’s food court to buy a slice of pie for her child when she saw the cockroach at a display case and snapped some photos.
On Monday, health district employees did inspections of four food establishments at the mall, finding some dead cockroaches at three and active cockroaches in the fourth, Bruchi’s.
Cockroaches are nocturnal, and active cockroaches during the day may indicate a potentially heavy infestation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Inspectors planned to return Tuesday to check more of the mall eateries.
The three restaurants where some dead cockroaches were seen appear to have been doing a good job with cleaning, said Lars Richins, the health district’s food safety program supervisor.
All had regular pest control service, he said.
But Bruchi’s will need to do some heavy cleaning during its voluntary closure, Richins said. Cleaning and sanitizing floors, walls, ceilings and under equipment can help break the lifecycle of the insects.
The owner of the Bruchi’s outlet at the mall has agreed to discard any exposed food.
Health district officials will meet with Bruchi’s and its pest control company today to continue to work on a cleanup and prevention plan.
They also will be meeting with mall management to come up with long-term plans, Richins said.