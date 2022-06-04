Malheur County in quarantine over avian flu

NYSSA, Ore. — Poultry is not off the table for animal projects at the Malheur County Fair this year, even though a regional emergency quarantine stretching into Malheur County for avian flu could last through November.
As soon as OSU Extension officials learned of the quarantine due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a call was made to the state veterinarian’s office to see whether it could impact poultry projects for the fair.
Barbara Brody, associate professor of practice, 4-H/Family & Community Health/SNAP-Ed, confirmed May 26 that the state veterinarian confirmed at this point they are not canceling poultry at fair. She said more information was expected to come from the state regarding that.
An administrative order for the quarantine is effective from May 23 to Nov. 18, with fairs throughout the region falling within that time frame.
Members of a local 4-H group for younger children, the Cloverbuds, raise poultry and rabbits. If poultry was excluded from fairs this year, all they would be able to show is their rabbits.
The youth didn’t get to participate in the fair in 2021 because of COVID-19.
Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a news release Thursday stating that Malheur County was now part of a regional quarantine because of the highly pathogenic avian flu being discovered nearby.
According to ODA, the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Monday confirmed the case was discovered in Idaho along the Oregon border. The area of impact is near Nyssa, according to a map from ODA which details HPAI outbreak and quarantine areas in Oregon. The area has to extend for a minimum of about 6.2 miles around an infected property.
The map is available online at bit.ly/OR_avianflu_map. People can enter their ZIP code to find out whether they are included in the quarantine area.
Once a case is confirmed, federal and international disease control requirements spur a quarantine for all avian species and vehicles involved with them in any way.
A Temporary Administrative Order was issued by the Oregon Secretary of State to “prevent the movement of poultry from within this quarantine area” so that state and federal officials can conduct surveillance to ensure no additional cases exist.
Any poultry confirmed to have avian flu must be depopulated.