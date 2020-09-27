The self-described “silent majority” took to the water Saturday to let folks know their support for President Donald Trump will not be drowned out by Democrats.
Between 80 and 100 boats of all shapes and sizes participated in the Snake River rally in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as flag-waving spectators on both sides cheered and horns honked from the roadways.
“I think it’s important for the people in our community to know that the silent majority isn’t always silent,” said Mark Heuett, of Asotin. “We are here to support our president because of the good job he’s doing, and we know he’s the right man for the job.”
Heuett, who was one of the organizers, said Trump’s supporters are happy with the decisions he’s making, and “we really feel there’s no other choice.” Trump stands up for law and order and American values, he said.
“Normally, we don’t do stuff like this,” Heuett said. “We’ve got jobs to go to and things to do. We don’t have time to go down to Portland and protest for 100 days in a row.”
Kelly Jackson, of Asotin, said he jumped aboard the boat rally because of one issue. He opposes abortion, and believes most Republicans feel the same way.
“If you kill babies, I’m not on your side,” Jackson said. “It’s that simple.”
Wayne Stucker, of Clarkston, said he’s crossing his fingers that the large gathering at the local level translates into a nationwide Trump victory in November.
“I just hope this is a representation of the silent majority, and that there’s more of us than the media are letting on,” Stucker said.
While some voiced appreciation for the Lewiston Tribune covering the event, several said they still support a boycott effort to drive the 128-year-old company out of business. The newspaper’s 100-plus employees should start job hunting, Heuett said, because the community is “sick of its liberal (B.S.)”
The atmosphere at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch was festive as people backed trailers into the river and greeted one another. A man idling a jet boat chanted, “four more years,” — a popular refrain among the crowd. Someone in a nearby boat responded with, “four more beers,” which drew laughter from the group.
The vessels, loaded with Trump flags, cruised to the Interstate Bridge before turning around and heading toward Asotin. Vintage airplanes also flew over the scene.
Jim Evans, of Lenore, said he was pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm on display.
“This is fantastic,” Evans said. “This rally was organized to support our president locally. It’s really exciting to see all of these beautiful boats out here.”
On the levee, Rose Bunch, of Clarkston, held up a sign that said, “Trump Rocks,” and waved an American flag.
“I definitely want people aware of how much support there is for President Trump,” Bunch said. “Yes, he’s rocked things. He has done so much for our country.”
As she watched the boats come into view, Bunch said she didn’t see any counterprotesters on Saturday morning.
“I heard they were trying to pay people to protest, but apparently that doesn’t work in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley,” she said.
Under sunny skies, John Root, of Lewiston, walked with his dog, Ryker, along the levee path.
“He’s a Trump dog who detects Democrats,” Root said with a smile. “So far, he’s only barked at another dog. I feel real patriotic being down here. I think this is an election about freedom versus socialism. It’s not Trump versus Biden.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.