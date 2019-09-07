Cody Sosebee is in the business of “making funny money,” but the former bareback and bull rider landed upon his career as a rodeo clown by accident.
The 47-year-old from Charleston, Ark., now spends 11 months of the year traveling to rodeos. This week marks his first time in Lewiston, where he’s served as the rodeo clown for the Roundup.
“I tell people I rode bareback horses and bulls until I got too old and fat,” Sosebee said. “But I was at a rodeo and the clown didn’t show up, so the stock contractor asked me to fill in. ... When they paid me, it was more than I won in the bareback ride, which I thought was amazing.”
Sosebee spends his time engaging audiences across the nation and in Canada, while also running from bulls and keeping the large animals distracted from the riders they buck off. He’ll sometimes impersonate Elvis, while other times he dons a black leotard and sings Beyonce’s hit song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”
In 2017, Sosebee served as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Barrel Man, and he’s racked up more than a dozen nominations for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Clown of the Year and the PRCA Comedy Act of the Year.
But throughout his time as a rodeo clown, Sosebee said he always dreamed of performing at the Lewiston Roundup, which he said is famous across the United States for its “She’s Wild” slogan and rich 85-year history.
“All the clowns want to come work this one. It’s a big time pro rodeo, so when I was invited to come work it, it was definitely a big feather in my hat.”
He compared his time at the Roundup to an NBA All-Star Game because of “electric crowds,” world-class talent, well-known announcer Will Rasmussen and great sound and tech personnel.
“That’s something that Lewiston, I hope, is really aware of and proud of,” Sosebee said. “Everyone here is the best of the best.”
His performances require hours of preparation. Sosebee combs through YouTube and Facebook so he knows the latest fads, and researches current events so he has timely material.
“You have to be entertaining for everyone from an 8-year-old to an 80-year-old,” Sosebee said.
He also has to have an arsenal of jokes ready for the lull times in between riders, when the horses and bulls, or as he calls them, “bosses” of the arena, refuse to comply.
It’s always good to have something in the can, but Sosebee’s speciality, according to him, is his off-the-cuff commentary. He “rolls with the punches” and does his best to make light of the situations that take place while he’s in the arena.
Sosebee plans to continue in his role as the loveable rodeo clown for as long as he’s having fun, feeling healthy and enjoying the rodeo.
He’ll head home to his ranch in Arkansas for about a week and a half before he’s off to his next rodeo in Utah. But Sosebee said his time in Lewiston won’t be easily forgotten.
“The crowd, they are just super into it, they are loud, and they know rodeo,” Sosebee said. “When I go back home that will stick with me. ... They’re definitely one of the wildest fans I’ve got to be in front of.”
Sosebee will finish up his fourth night as the rodeo clown tonight at the Roundup’s final performance, which starts at 6:59 p.m.
