Members of the United Steelworkers Union are carrying out a two-decade-old tradition today as they distribute Christmas gifts and meals to families of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley who could use a hand up.
Union men and women from USW locals 608 and 712 at the Clearwater Paper Mill team up annually with managers there and Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union to play Santa to about 40 families.
“We have been doing this for the last 20 plus years,” said John Dugger, president of Local 608. “It got started with a few of our employees at the mill. They wanted to do something for families in need over the Christmas season. I think we started out with 30 some families, and it has migrated to 40 to 45.”
The union works with officials at the Lewiston and Clarkston school districts who provide them with a list of families and two “wants” and two “needs” for each. The hourly employees and management then work to make sure everything on the lists is collected. Volunteers and spouses of employees help in the effort that ranges from purchasing the gifts to wrapping them.
Dugger said P1FCU makes a donation every year that helps with the gift buying, and Clarkston Albertsons sells them groceries at cost so they can provide each family with a food basket, “which is full Christmas dinner.”
They decided the tradition was especially important this year because many people have been financially walloped by the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated public health restrictions. Collecting the gifts and pulling everything together was a little trickier because of the need to social distance, but they decided it had to be done.
“It’s all about just providing for the families, that is the big thing,” Dugger said. “We just don’t want to see any of these kids without a Christmas.”
Mark Rhodes, president of Local 712, noted the operation works because of the dedication of a large number of volunteers.
“From employees down at the mill to the spouses who help wrap gifts — without them none of this would happen,” Rhodes said.
Joanie Farrell, recording secretary for Local 608, said Kelly Skogrand and Sheila Nedrow deserve special recognition. The two women put in a more than 12-hour day every year to organize all the gifts, plan the delivery and make sure the lists are twice checked so nothing is missed.
“They come down every year and stay all day, from 8 a.m. until 9 or 10 at night,” Farrell said.
Today it will all come together as the volunteers fan out and deliver the good cheer.
“It’s very overwhelming and humbling for sure,” Rhodes said. “It’s a good way to give back to our local community. It stays local and helps our neighbors.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.